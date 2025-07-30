Magnitude 8.8 earthquake strikes off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 30
|
283.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 30
|
282.78
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 30
|
147.91
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 30
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 30
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Jul 30
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 28
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 29
|
5,379.20
|
Nasdaq / Jul 29
|
21,098.29
|
Dow Jones / Jul 29
|
44,632.99
|
India Sensex / Jul 30
|
81,317.79
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 30
|
40,598.10
|
Hang Seng / Jul 30
|
25,377.32
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 30
|
9,105.56
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 30
|
24,151.52
|
France CAC40 / Jul 30
|
7,863.57
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 29
|
16,085
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 29
|
304,098
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 30
|
272.15
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 30
|
69.25
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 30
|
3,328.75
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 30
|
284.35
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 30
|
67.59
|Stock
|Price
|
Grays Leasing / Jul 30
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
7.75
▲ 1 (14.81%)
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Jul 30
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
4.04
▲ 0.52 (14.77%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Jul 30
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
13.84
▲ 1.26 (10.02%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Jul 30
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
120.95
▲ 11 (10%)
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Jul 30
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
102.28
▲ 9.3 (10%)
|
Allawasaya Tex / Jul 30
Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd(AWTX)
|
1,550.51
▲ 140.95 (10%)
|
Suhail Jute / Jul 30
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
124.80
▲ 11.35 (10%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Jul 30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
114.41
▲ 10.4 (10%)
|
GOC (Pak) / Jul 30
GOC (Pak) Limited.(GOC)
|
124.64
▲ 11.33 (10%)
|
Premier Sugar / Jul 30
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
319
▲ 29 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Ruby Textile / Jul 30
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
7.35
▼ -0.92 (-11.12%)
|
Invest Bank / Jul 30
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
8.76
▼ -1 (-10.25%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Jul 30
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
21.15
▼ -2.35 (-10%)
|
Tata Textile / Jul 30
Tata Textile Mills Limited(TATM)
|
224.79
▼ -24.98 (-10%)
|
EMCO Industries / Jul 30
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
64.54
▼ -7.17 (-10%)
|
MACPAC Films / Jul 30
MACPAC Films Limited(MACFL)
|
40.78
▼ -4.31 (-9.56%)
|
First Imrooz Mod. / Jul 30
First Imrooz Modaraba(FIMM)
|
181.10
▼ -18.9 (-9.45%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Jul 30
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
23.01
▼ -2.39 (-9.41%)
|
Asia Ins. / Jul 30
Asia Insurance Company Limited(ASIC)
|
17.40
▼ -1.6 (-8.42%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Jul 30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
9.60
▼ -0.85 (-8.13%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Jul 30
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
15,528,992
▲ 0.52
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jul 30
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
10,794,687
▲ 0.1
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 30
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
9,703,500
▲ 0.03
|
Systems Limited / Jul 30
Systems Limited(SYS)
|
9,446,095
▲ 7.07
|
Agha Steel Ind. / Jul 30
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd(AGHA)
|
5,781,487
▲ 0.21
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 30
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
5,671,491
▼ -0.03
|
Bunnys Limited / Jul 30
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
5,636,945
▼ -3.4
|
Telecard Limited / Jul 30
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
5,205,741
▼ -0.13
|
Invest Bank / Jul 30
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
5,012,444
▼ -1
|
Chenab Ltd / Jul 30
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
4,692,338
▲ 0.82
Comments