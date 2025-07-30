BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 172.69 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.4%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
GCIL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.17%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.54%)
MLCF 82.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.84%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PREMA 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PRL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SNGP 115.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 14,130 Decreased By -177.9 (-1.24%)
BR30 39,452 Decreased By -351.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 138,572 Decreased By -1108.8 (-0.79%)
KSE30 42,280 Decreased By -410.8 (-0.96%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women’s Copa America final

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 12:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

QUITO: Brazil advanced to the Women’s Copa America final with a 5-1 semi-final victory over Uruguay on Tuesday, with Amanda Gutierres scoring twice for the defending champions.

Brazil will face Colombia in Saturday’s final in a rematch of the 2022 title decider, which Brazil won to claim their eighth title.

The Brazilians have also secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“We are very happy, it is my first final. It is the result of the work we have been doing with the coach,” the 24-year-old Gutierres said.

“Colombia are a very tough opponent, but we are working very hard to win that trophy.”

Wiegman hails most chaotic tournament ever

Gutierres opened the scoring after 11 minutes by heading home a pinpoint cross from Marta, and Brazil doubled their advantage just two minutes later when Gio Garbelini pounced on a loose ball to score from close range.

Uruguay almost pulled one back when Belen Aquino’s effort struck the crossbar but Brazil went 3-0 up in the 27th minute through a penalty from Marta, her first goal of the tournament.

Uruguay reduced the deficit in the 51st minute through an own goal by Isa Haas but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Gutierres restored Brazil’s three-goal lead with a brilliant free kick in the 65th minute.

Substitute Dudinha capped the rout four minutes from time.

Brazil Women's Copa America final Amanda Gutierres

Comments

200 characters

Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women’s Copa America final

State Bank’s MPC meets today amid expectations of rate cut

Buying returns to PSX amid expectations of policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM told: DISCOs slash losses by Rs193bn

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

OM International to acquire majority stake in Grays Leasing

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Read more stories