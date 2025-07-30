Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women’s Copa America final

QUITO: Brazil advanced to the Women’s Copa America final with a 5-1 semi-final victory over Uruguay on Tuesday, with Amanda Gutierres scoring twice for the defending champions.

Brazil will face Colombia in Saturday’s final in a rematch of the 2022 title decider, which Brazil won to claim their eighth title.

The Brazilians have also secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“We are very happy, it is my first final. It is the result of the work we have been doing with the coach,” the 24-year-old Gutierres said.

“Colombia are a very tough opponent, but we are working very hard to win that trophy.”

Gutierres opened the scoring after 11 minutes by heading home a pinpoint cross from Marta, and Brazil doubled their advantage just two minutes later when Gio Garbelini pounced on a loose ball to score from close range.

Uruguay almost pulled one back when Belen Aquino’s effort struck the crossbar but Brazil went 3-0 up in the 27th minute through a penalty from Marta, her first goal of the tournament.

Uruguay reduced the deficit in the 51st minute through an own goal by Isa Haas but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Gutierres restored Brazil’s three-goal lead with a brilliant free kick in the 65th minute.

Substitute Dudinha capped the rout four minutes from time.