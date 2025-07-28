BML 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
Wiegman hails most chaotic tournament ever

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 01:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BASEL: Sarina Wiegman broke into a celebratory dance when Chloe Kelly struck the winning penalty in Sunday’s shootout to help England clinch a second consecutive Women’s Euros title, capping a wild ride that the coach called the most chaotic tournament ever.

The 55-year-old, who is under contract with England through 2027, had already made history by becoming the first football manager to coach in five consecutive major tournament finals.

Euro 2025 proved to be a roller-coaster of emotions for Wiegman, with England fighting back to win all three knockout games in extra time or a shootout, including the final in which they beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

“This has been the most chaotic tournament, from the first game there was chaos … turns out we love football chaos!” a jubilant Wiegman said.

Asked how she plans to celebrate, she said: “Maybe with some more dancing. I might have a drink but I will not be drinking as much as the players.”

Wiegman’s players had raved about her motivational speeches throughout the tournament, and she must have delivered another memorable one on Sunday.

“The main message was enjoy it,” said Wiegman, who completed a hat-trick of Euro triumphs on Sunday having also guided her native Netherlands to the 2017 title.

“We’ve got so far now in this tournament. I think we all created something again together. So these are the moments where you dream of, well some couldn’t even dream of because it wasn’t possible when they were little kids.

“But go out there and enjoy it and play your very best game.”

There was controversy in the weeks leading up to the tournament after Euro 2022 winning goalkeeper Mary Earps announced her international retirement. She had recently lost her starting job to Hannah Hampton.

English grit beats Spanish skill to secure Euro glory

But Hampton was brilliant in Switzerland, including in the two shootouts and was named player of the match on Sunday after saving two penalties from Spanish players and making several other key saves.

“Every player has their one story and journey and hers has been incredible,” Wiegman said. “Starting the tournament and losing the first game, there was so much riding on every game, we had five finals. She had to step up and I think she has been amazing.

“It’s a little bit like a fairytale to stop those two penalties (during the shootout) in the final.”

England lost their opening game to France, but preached about confidence and not giving up since that night, and their tournament was a remarkable show of resilience.

They led for a total of just four minutes through their three knockout matches.

“It’s been incredible,” Wiegman said. “Around in the camp, the training sessions, everything about the team was very calm.

“Just the games were chaotic and very close and tight and we were behind in a lot of games. We lost the first game, but then afterwards it was all very calm.”

Michelle Agyemang, the 19-year-old who scored late goals in the quarter-final and semi-final, won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Sarina Wiegman Women’s European Championship final

