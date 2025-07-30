BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 172.74 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.42%)
FCCL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.27%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.54%)
MLCF 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.86%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 165.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PRL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SNGP 115.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
TPLP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 14,131 Decreased By -177.1 (-1.24%)
BR30 39,429 Decreased By -374.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 138,613 Decreased By -1068 (-0.76%)
KSE30 42,295 Decreased By -395.6 (-0.93%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar weathers soft inflation data, bond yields slump

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 11:04am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar was steady on Wednesday, taking in stride a set of surprisingly soft inflation figures that only cemented wagers for an interest-rate cut next month, while bond yields slumped.

Data showed the headline consumer price index rose 0.7% in the second quarter, just under forecasts of 0.8% and leaving the annual pace at 2.1%. Crucially, the trimmed mean measure of core inflation ran at 0.6%, under expectations of 0.7%.

As a result, markets ramped up bets for a quarter-point rate cut in the 3.85% cash rate next month to 92%, from about 80% before the data, and rates are now seen bottoming at either 3.1% or 2.85% by early next year.

“At the July meeting, the RBA still had some reservations about dwelling cost and consumer durables inflation. But the signal in these data is relatively weak,” said Sean Langcake, Head of Macroeconomic Forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

“The last two employment prints have been soft and there are no major red flags in today’s inflation data. Accordingly, we expect to see a cut in August.”

The prospect of further easing saw Australian three-year bond yields slide 7 basis points to 3.365%.

The Aussie was little changed at $0.6517 given the cut has been long priced in. It eased 0.15% overnight as the dollar extended its bounce ahead of some key risk events such as the Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day and the U.S. jobs report on Friday.

U.S. and Chinese officials agreed to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce on Tuesday, following two days of what both sides described as constructive talks in Stockholm aimed at defusing an escalating trade war.

The kiwi dollar edged up 0.2% to $0.5966, after slipping 0.25% overnight to mark the fourth straight session of declines. It now faces resistance at 60 cents.

Investors are pricing in a 70% probability that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut its 3.25% cash rate by another 25 basis points when it meets on August 20.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australian dollar weathers soft inflation data, bond yields slump

State Bank’s MPC meets today amid expectations of rate cut

Buying returns to PSX amid expectations of policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM told: DISCOs slash losses by Rs193bn

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

OM International to acquire majority stake in Grays Leasing

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Read more stories