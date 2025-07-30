BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 172.74 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.42%)
FCCL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.54%)
MLCF 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.86%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
PIAHCLA 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 165.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PRL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SNGP 115.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 14,130 Decreased By -177.9 (-1.24%)
BR30 39,452 Decreased By -351.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 138,595 Decreased By -1085.9 (-0.78%)
KSE30 42,289 Decreased By -401.7 (-0.94%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields may inch lower tracking US peers with Fed decision due

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 10:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to inch lower in early deals on Wednesday, tracking a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, even as a larger move is unlikely ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision due later in the day.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond is likely to move between 6.33% and 6.37%, a trader at a private bank said, after closing at 6.3589% on Tuesday.

“There could be some rally in bonds, and short covering will also support,” the trader said, “but the key level of 6.33% should remain untouched.”

U.S. Treasury yields fell after registering strong demand at an auction, and as a weaker-than-expected report on job openings for June suggested there are pockets of weakness in the labour market.

The 10-year yield eased to its lowest level in nearly four weeks, and hovered around there in Asian hours on Wednesday.

The Fed will deliver its monetary policy decision after Indian market hours. While rate action is not expected, the focus would be on guidance from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The odds of a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed in September have risen to 66%, up from 60% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Bonds have traded choppy since the last three sessions, after bets of an immediate interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dried up following hawkish commentary from Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

On Friday, Malhotra said the bar for further easing is now higher than it would have been if the stance was still “accommodative”.

The central bank changed its stance to neutral while cutting the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at its last meeting in June.

A majority of the economists polled by Reuters expect the RBI to hold rates at its next monetary policy announcement on August 6.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields may inch lower tracking US peers with Fed decision due

State Bank’s MPC meets today amid expectations of rate cut

Buying returns to PSX amid expectations of policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM told: DISCOs slash losses by Rs193bn

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

OM International to acquire majority stake in Grays Leasing

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Read more stories