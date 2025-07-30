BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 172.74 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.42%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.54%)
MLCF 82.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.84%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
PIAHCLA 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PREMA 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PRL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SNGP 115.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.35%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 14,130 Decreased By -177.9 (-1.24%)
BR30 39,452 Decreased By -351.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 138,594 Decreased By -1086.2 (-0.78%)
KSE30 42,290 Decreased By -401.4 (-0.94%)
Japan’s Nikkei treads water as central bank meetings, tariff deadline loom

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 10:54am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended morning trade flat on Wednesday after spending most of the session slightly lower, as investors braced for a three-day period that will see policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan, followed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline for trade deals.

The Nikkei entered the midday break little changed at 40,682.14. Of the index’s 225 components, 148 rose and 77 fell.

The broader Topix rose 0.35%.

The Fed sets rates on Wednesday, and while policymakers are widely expected to stand pat, investors will be watching closely for signs that an interest rate cut may be on the way later this year.

Similarly, the BOJ is seen keeping policy steady on Thursday, but markets will search for clues on when the central bank is likely to resume rate hikes.

On Friday, most U.S. trade partners that have not agreed deals with Washington will receive higher tariff rates.

“There are still a lot of uncertainties over tariffs, and that’s going to limit the upside for stocks,” said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

As a result, “there’s no particular sense of direction” in Japanese stock trading currently, she said.

Airline ANA Holdings fell 3.8% to be the Nikkei’s biggest percentage decliner following its earnings report after the market closed on Tuesday.

Earnings also weighed on chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which slipped 1.8%.

Sumitomo Pharma surged nearly 16% to be the biggest percentage gainer.

