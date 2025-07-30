BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 172.74 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.42%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.54%)
MLCF 82.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.84%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
PIAHCLA 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PREMA 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PRL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SNGP 115.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.35%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 14,130 Decreased By -177.9 (-1.24%)
BR30 39,452 Decreased By -351.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 138,594 Decreased By -1086.2 (-0.78%)
KSE30 42,290 Decreased By -401.4 (-0.94%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares hit four-year high on US trade deal hopes

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 20.35 points, or 0.63%, at 3,250.92
Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 10:52am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares climbed on Wednesday to their highest level in nearly four years, led by major exporters, as optimism grew around the country’s trade negotiations with the United States ahead of an August 1 deadline for higher tariffs.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 20.35 points, or 0.63%, at 3,250.92, as of 0215 GMT, hitting its highest level since August 2021.

  • Three South Korean cabinet-level officials met U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington in a push to close a trade deal, Seoul said on Wednesday, squaring off with a key U.S. official driving a hard bargain just ahead of the August 1 deadline.

  • Among index heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 2.55%, after the chipmaker signed a $16.5 billion chip-supply deal with U.S. electric-vehicle maker Tesla earlier this week. Peer SK Hynix was flat.

  • Battery maker LG Energy Solution was little changed, after a $4.3 billion contract to supply Tesla with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for energy storage systems. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation jumped 7.54% and 6.28%, respectively.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 1.61% and 2.37%, respectively.

  • Of the total 935 traded issues, 535 shares advanced, while 343 declined.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 155.2 billion won ($112.29 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,382.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.52% higher than its previous close at 1,389.7.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 2.448%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 2.790%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares hit four-year high on US trade deal hopes

State Bank’s MPC meets today amid expectations of rate cut

Buying returns to PSX amid expectations of policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM told: DISCOs slash losses by Rs193bn

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

OM International to acquire majority stake in Grays Leasing

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Read more stories