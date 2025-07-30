BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CPHL 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 172.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
FCCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
GCIL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
HUBC 147.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
LOTCHEM 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
MLCF 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
NBP 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
POWER 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.19%)
PREMA 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
PRL 30.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
SNGP 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
TRG 56.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,130 Decreased By -178.2 (-1.25%)
BR30 39,389 Decreased By -415.6 (-1.04%)
KSE100 138,167 Decreased By -1513.5 (-1.08%)
KSE30 42,139 Decreased By -552.2 (-1.29%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee set to deepen losses as India braces for higher US tariffs

  • The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.11-87.13 range versus the US dollar
Reuters Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 08:25am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to weaken past the psychologically important 87-per-dollar level on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump pointed to a likely 20%-25% tariff on Indian exports to the U.S., compounding pressure from sustained portfolio outflows.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.11-87.13 range versus the U.S. dollar, its weakest level in four months. It had closed at 86.8150 on Tuesday.

India is preparing to face higher U.S. tariffs, likely between 20% and 25%, on some of its exports, as it holds off on fresh trade concessions ahead of Washington’s August 1 deadline, Reuters reported post market-hours on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Trump pointed to similar level of tariffs but said that the deal has not been finalised yet.

New Delhi plans to resume the trade negotiations when a U.S. delegation visits next month, aiming to finalise a comprehensive bilateral deal by September or October, a government official told Reuters.

Trump’s remark will cause a “knee-jerk reaction,” with traders likely reading it as a negative cue, a trader at a state-run bank said, adding that while India was expected to crack one of the first deals, it now appears to be a laggard.

Regional peers like Indonesia and Vietnam and the U.S.’s bigger trading partners like Japan and the European Union have already finalised trade deals with Washington in July.

It’s “quite likely” the Reserve Bank of India may step in to support the rupee if the early losses extend, the trader said.

On the day, the dollar index was a tad lower at 98.7, while most Asian currencies nudged higher.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision is due during U.S. market hours later in the day.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee set to deepen losses as India braces for higher US tariffs

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Powerful quake in Russia’s Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Read more stories