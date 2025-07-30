BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-30

Corporate sector: SECP establishes centralized UBO Registry

Sohail Sarfraz Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has established a centralized Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) Registry for the entire corporate sector.

In this regard, the SECP has introduced necessary amendments to the Companies Regulations, 2024 here on Tuesday.

The centralized UBO Registry, to be housed at the SECP, will ensure the availability of accurate and up-to-date beneficial ownership information for companies. This initiative aligns with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), further enhancing transparency and integrity within Pakistan’s corporate sector.

Under the amended regulations, companies are required to submit their UBO information to the SECP, which is already being collected from shareholders. This information must be submitted for each financial year ending on or after June 30, 2025, through SECP’s eZfile portal, along with other regulatory returns and forms. Once available, the UBO data will be accessible to financial institutions and other stakeholders as needed.

The introduction of the centralized UBO Registry follows extensive stakeholder consultations and demonstrates SECP’s commitment to aligning Pakistan’s corporate regulatory framework with international best practices. Such measures are expected to bolster investor confidence in the country’s financial and regulatory ecosystem.

The official notification of these amendments is available on the SECP’s website: www.secp.gov.pk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP corporate sector

Comments

200 characters

Corporate sector: SECP establishes centralized UBO Registry

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories