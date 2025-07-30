MPC meeting today

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of State Bank of Pakistan will meet today (Wednesday) for deliberation on the key economic issues to decide about the Monetary Policy.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad will chair the meeting and later announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference.

In the previous meeting held on June 16, 2025, the Committee kept the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent, as inflation was expected to trend up in coming months.

Most market analysts anticipate a rate cut of 50 to 100 basis points, citing a current account surplus and a rise in foreign exchange reserves.

