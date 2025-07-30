Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Rochelle, Xin Lian Chang, Dalma and Al-Jassasiya left the port on Tuesday early morning, while five more ships, Eleni-T, MSC Mediterranean, Lynux Synergy, Torm Malaysia and Iliana are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 237,657 tonnes, comprising 170,720 tonnes imports cargo and 66,937 export cargo carried in 7,772 Containers (4,253 TEUs Imports &3,519 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, GFS Prime, Polyaigos and Maritime Kelly Anne scheduled to load/offload Container, Palm oil and Fuel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and LCT respectively on Tuesday 29th July, while two more container ships, Hansa Africa and Bremen Express are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 30th July, 2025.

