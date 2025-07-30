Wafi Energy says Zubair Shaikh to continue as CEO

ISLAMABAD: Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, the exclusive licencee of Shell fuel and lubricants in Pakistan, has confirmed Zubair Shaikh to continue as Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 19 years of experience across the energy and financial sectors, Zubair brings a strong track record of strategic growth, commercial delivery, and operational transformation.

His leadership during a pivotal phase of the company — following Wafi Energy Holding’s acquisition of Shell Pakistan in November 2024 — has ensured business continuity, strengthened performance, and built momentum towards the company’s long-term ambitions in Pakistan.

“Zubair’s confirmation reflects the board’s confidence in his ability to lead Wafi Energy Pakistan,” said Ghassan Al Amoudi, chairman of the board.

