PA passes several bills, adopts many resolutions

Hassan Abbas Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday approved several significant pieces of legislation and adopted multiple resolutions addressing regional development, heritage preservation, and national security.

Among the bills passed were the AGN University Bill 2025, the Asian University for Research and Advancement Bill 2025, and the Punjab Education Foundation (Amendment) Bill 2025, all aimed at advancing educational reforms in the province.

In addition to legislative measures, the Assembly adopted a series of resolutions. One resolution, moved by MPA Naveed Aslam Khan, called for the immediate elevation of Harrapa to the status of a tehsil headquarters. Another, presented by Javed Ahmed, emphasised the need to protect and restore the historical heritage of Pakpattan by integrating it into the development projects of the archaeology and tourism departments.

The Assembly also paid tribute to the late Punjabi poet Tajammul Kaleem, with a condolence resolution moved by MPAs Hanbal Sana Karimi and Ahmar Bhatti, expressing grief and offering prayers for the departed soul and his bereaved family.

A strongly worded resolution, introduced by Rana Muhammad Arshad, condemned Indian-sponsored terrorism following a recent security operation in Mastung. The resolution commended the bravery of Pakistani forces in neutralizing terrorists affiliated with the anti-state group Fitna-e-Hindostan and honoured the sacrifices of martyred personnel, including Subedar Suleim and Sepoy Nazim Hussain.

In a move highlighting national achievements, MPA Azma Bukhari tabled a resolution praising the restoration of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) international routes, crediting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for revitalizing the national carrier’s global standing.

Addressing social concerns, MPA Amjad Ali Javed proposed a resolution urging the provincial government to formulate a comprehensive policy against organised begging. The resolution stressed the need for rehabilitation centers and vocational training for vulnerable individuals, citing the growing nuisance of professional beggars in urban areas.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session commenced nearly two and a half hours late under the chairmanship of Acting Speaker Malik Zahir Iqbal Channar. Opposition members entered the house chanting slogans for the second consecutive day, raising objections over the previous day’s violent clashes.

Deputy opposition leader Moeen Qureshi condemned the use of abusive language and physical altercations, stating, “Foul language has no place inside or outside the assembly. The events of yesterday were not just a dark day but the darkest day in this house’s history.” He alleged that armed individuals accompanying some MPAs used extreme vulgarity against opposition members and mistreated them in the media gallery. “An attempt was made to murder our MPAs. The attackers are clearly identifiable in videos, and action must be taken against them under the rules,” he demanded, submitting a letter with three key demands: the suspension of government MPA Hassan Riaz, registration of an FIR against the attackers, and disciplinary action against the assembly’s chief security officer for negligence.

Acting Speaker Zahir Iqbal Channar asserted that government and opposition members have equal status, adding, “If an opposition member attacks from his seat, should we garland him? Violence is not a good tradition. Rules have been enforced as per authority.”

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman termed the previous day’s incident “unfortunate” but defended the chair’s actions as appropriate. He accused opposition members of hurling abuses.

Opposition member Sardar Muhammad Ali condemned the brawl but criticised what he called selective application of rules, alleging Sheikh Imtiaz was spared punishment despite misconduct.

