Catheter labs to be established in 16 districts: CM fulfils promise of treating heart diseases across Punjab

LAHORE: On the directions by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, cardiac catheterization laboratories will be established in 16 districts of the province for the treatment of patients suffering from cardiac diseases.

These districts included Attock, Jhelum, Mianwali, Kasur, Jhang, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad.

The CM noted, “Deployment of doctors and staff for these labs has started. Services of the best interventional cardiologists will be sought.”

She highlighted, “Doctors with diplomas from FCPS, MD and American Board of Cardiology will be appointed in district headquarters hospitals. Cath experienced cardiology medical officers and nurses will also be placed in these labs.”

