BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 29, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 137,964.82
High: 140,331.02
Low: 137,636.37
Net Change: 1,415.24
Volume (000): 212,749
Value (000): 22,396,349
Makt Cap (000) 4,126,279,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,264.38
NET CH (-) 156.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,799.44
NET CH (-) 128.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 39,745.17
NET CH (-) 320.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,236.70
NET CH (-) 406.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,953.76
NET CH (-) 140.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,024.20
NET CH (-) 44.00
------------------------------------
As on: 29-JULY-2025
====================================
