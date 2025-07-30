KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 29, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 137,964.82 High: 140,331.02 Low: 137,636.37 Net Change: 1,415.24 Volume (000): 212,749 Value (000): 22,396,349 Makt Cap (000) 4,126,279,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,264.38 NET CH (-) 156.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,799.44 NET CH (-) 128.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 39,745.17 NET CH (-) 320.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,236.70 NET CH (-) 406.38 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,953.76 NET CH (-) 140.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,024.20 NET CH (-) 44.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-JULY-2025 ====================================

