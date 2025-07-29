BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK plans to recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes action

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 09:47pm

LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday Britain was prepared to recognise a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly unless Israel takes a number of steps to improve life for Palestinians.

Britain, if it acts, would become the second Western power on the U.N. Security Council to do so after France last week, reflecting Israel’s deepening isolation over its conduct in its war against Hamas in Gaza, where a humanitarian disaster has set in and the Palestinian death toll has risen above 60,000.

Starmer said Britain would make the move unless Israel took substantive steps to allow more aid to enter Gaza, made clear there will be no annexation of the West Bank and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a “two-state solution” - a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel.

“The Palestinian people have endured terrible suffering,” Starmer told reporters. “Now, in Gaza, because of a catastrophic failure of aid, we see starving babies, children too weak to stand, images that will stay with us for a lifetime. The suffering must end.”

‘No alternative’ to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Starmer said his government would make an assessment in September on “how far the parties have met these steps”, but that no one would have a veto over the decision.

He took the decision after recalling his cabinet during the summer holidays on Tuesday to discuss a new proposed peace plan being worked on with other European leaders and how to deliver more humanitarian aid for Gaza’s 2.2 million people.

Successive British governments have said they will formally recognise a Palestinian state when the time is right, without ever setting a timetable or specifying the necessary conditions.

With warnings from international aid agencies that people in Gaza are facing starvation, a growing number of lawmakers in Starmer’s Labour Party have been asking him to recognise a Palestinian state to raise pressure on Israel.

The issue came to the fore after President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France would recognise Palestine as a state in territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

At the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, when Starmer was the opposition leader, he fully backed Israel’s right to defend itself. But his stance has shifted over the years to a tougher approach to Israel, especially since his election as prime minister just over a year ago.

His government dropped the previous government’s challenge over arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and has suspended some weapon sales to Israel.

Last month, Britain sanctioned two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians.

Israel Palestine Gaza Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas humanitarian crisis in Gaza humanitarian aid to gaza Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Israel attacks on Gaza Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza food Israel in Gaza Gaza casefire

Comments

200 characters

UK plans to recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes action

Pakistan’s crackdown on black market dollar trade pushes deals online

SC adjourns Imran’s bail hearing in cases related to May 9 incidents

‘PTI lawmakers convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Gaza death toll hits 60,000 as global monitor demands action to avert famine

NGC energises 500kV transmission line to evacuate 2,200MW from Karachi nuclear plants

Oil prices rise 1% on trade war relief, US pressure on Russia

ECP disqualifies PTI MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali over May 9 conviction

PM Shehbaz launches Pak Business Express train

Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India, says DPM Dar

Read more stories