BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.6% for FY26, below govt target of 4.2%

  • Fund upgrades Pakistan GDP growth estimates for FY25 by 0.1% to 2.7%
Tahir Amin Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 11:04pm

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for Pakistan at 3.6% for the current fiscal year 2025-26 against the government target of 4.2%.

The fund in its latest report, ‘World Economic Outlook Update, Global Economy: Tenuous Resilience amid Persistent Uncertainty’, upgraded GDP growth estimates for the last fiscal year 2024-25 by 0.1% to 2.7%.

Finance Division in its monthly economic outlook for June 2025 claimed that real GDP grew by 2.68% in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Finance ministry projects July inflation at 3.5-4.5% as price pressures ease

The World Bank has projected GDP growth rate for Pakistan at 3.1% for the fiscal year 2026 and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at 3% for FY26. In its latest report, ADB revised Pakistan’s GDP growth estimate for fiscal year 2025 slightly upward to 2.7% from its earlier projection of 2.5%.

IMF stated that global growth is projected at 3% for 2025 and 3.1% in 2026. The forecast for 2025 is 0.2 percentage point higher than the reference forecast of the April 2025 WEO and 0.1 percentage point higher for 2026.

“This reflects stronger-than-expected front-loading in anticipation of higher tariffs; lower average effective US tariff rates than announced in April; an improvement in financial conditions, including due to a weaker US dollar; and fiscal expansion in some major jurisdictions,” it added.

The report further stated that global headline inflation is expected to fall to 4.2% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026, a path similar to the one projected in April.

The overall picture hides notable cross-country differences, with forecasts predicting inflation will remain above target in the United States and be more subdued in other large economies. Risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside, as they were in the April 2025 World Economic Outlook.

IMF IMF programmes IMF and Pakistan The International Monetary Fund Pakistan gdp growth

Comments

200 characters

IMF projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.6% for FY26, below govt target of 4.2%

Pakistan’s crackdown on black market dollar trade pushes deals online

SC adjourns Imran’s bail hearing in cases related to May 9 incidents

‘PTI lawmakers convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Gaza death toll hits 60,000 as global monitor demands action to avert famine

NGC energises 500kV transmission line to evacuate 2,200MW from Karachi nuclear plants

Oil prices rise 1% on trade war relief, US pressure on Russia

ECP disqualifies PTI MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali over May 9 conviction

PM Shehbaz launches Pak Business Express train

Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India, says DPM Dar

Read more stories