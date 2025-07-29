BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP disqualifies PTI MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali over May 9 conviction

BR Web Desk Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 09:21pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday formally de-notified Abdul Latif Chitrali as a Member of the National Assembly from NA-1 (Chitral Upper cum Chitral Lower) after declaring him disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution.

According to an official notification issued by the ECP, the disqualification came in light of the commission’s order dated July 29, 2025. The notification stated that as a result of the disqualification, Abdul Latif’s National Assembly seat has become vacant.

Chitrali, a member of Jamaat-e-Islami, was elected to the lower house of Parliament from Chitral in the 2024 general elections.

His disqualification stems from a conviction by an anti-terrorism court earlier this year for delivering hate speech during a protest in Chitral. The court handed him a five-year sentence under Section 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, a conviction upheld by the Peshawar High Court.

Under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, a person is disqualified from being elected or remaining a member of Parliament if convicted of an offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to more than two years in prison, unless a period of five years has lapsed since the release.

The ECP’s decision follows weeks of legal scrutiny and comes as part of its constitutional mandate to ensure that elected representatives fulfil the requirements set out in the Constitution.

The de-notification paves the way for a by-election in NA-1, though no schedule has yet been announced.

The development comes a day after the ECP disqualified three PTI lawmakers - Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar and MNA Ahmed Chattha - and declared their seats vacant.

PTI ECP PTI lawmakers May 9 riots case Abdul Latif Chitrali MNA disqualification

Comments

200 characters

ECP disqualifies PTI MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali over May 9 conviction

SC adjourns Imran’s bail hearing in cases related to May 9 incidents

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Gaza death toll hits 60,000 as global monitor demands action to avert famine

PM Shehbaz launches Pak Business Express train

Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India, says DPM Dar

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 drops over 1,400 points

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories