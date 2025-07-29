SC adjourns Imran’s bail hearing in cases related to May 9 incidents

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned the bail hearing for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in cases related to the May 9 violent incidents, till August 12, Aaj News reported.

The two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, heard the case. However, the hearing was deferred because the primary counsel for the PTI founder, Salman Safdar, was abroad.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja appeared before the Supreme Court and informed the court of Safdar’s absence, requesting an adjournment. He pleaded with the court to provide a date for next week and issue immediate notices to all parties, but the court rejected the immediate request for notices and adjourned the hearing until August 12.

Cancellation of bail application: IK files appeal in SC against LHC order

An anti-terrorism court of Lahore in November 2024 denied the PTI founder bail in the cases pertaining to the May 9 riots. Then, Imran had approached the Lahore High Court challenging his bail rejection in June this year, however the LHC also turned down the plea.

Following which, the former prime minister filed plea in the top court last week against the LHC’s rejection of his bail pleas.

Meanwhile, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha heard the case concerning the attack on the Mianwali Judicial Complex on May 9, 2023. The court expressed strong displeasure over the Mianwali police’s failure to arrest any of the accused individuals so far.

A day ago, the court had issued arrest warrants for the absconding accused and ordered that all of them be arrested and presented before the court. However, the police have yet to present any of the accused in court.

Expressing concern over the police’s performance, the court made it clear that arrested accused must be presented in court at all costs during the next hearing, warning of action against the relevant officers over failing to implement the order.