Israeli FM rejects international pressure for Gaza ceasefire

JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister rejected on Tuesday what he called a “distorted campaign” of international pressure for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and recognition of a Palestinian state.

Gideon Saar told reporters that if Israel was to halt the conflict while Hamas is still in power in Gaza and still holding hostages it would be a “tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians”.

“It ain’t gonna happen, no matter how much pressure is put on Israel,” he said.

Israel has been conducting a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza for almost 22 months, since the bloody October 7, 2023 cross-border assault by the Palestinian group.

In recent weeks, international pressure has been mounting for a ceasefire to allow aid agencies to flood Gaza with food aid and head off what a UN-backed monitor now says is an “unfolding” famine.

“When they demand end this war, what does it really mean? Ending the war while Hamas remains in power in Gaza?” he said.

Saar also responded to moves by some foreign capitals, including Paris, to revive efforts for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The French foreign minister said in New York yesterday that Europe must pressure Israel to accept a two-state solution,” he said.

“Establishing a Palestinian state today is establishing a Hamas state. It ain’t gonna happen.”