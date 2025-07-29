BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.51%)
BOP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
CPHL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.53%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.27%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.41%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
PPL 167.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.61%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
PRL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PTC 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
SNGP 117.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.39%)
SSGC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.58%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
TREET 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.83%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand extends losses as traders await outcomes of rate meeting, US tariffs

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 01:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened in early trading on Tuesday, with investor attention pinned on the outcome of the country’s monetary policy meeting and updates on tariff negotiations as it faces a 30% levy on its exports to the U.S.

At 0733 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9725 against the dollar , about 0.6% weaker than Monday’s close.

ETM Analytics in a research note said the risk-sensitive currency is expected to remain vulnerable as there were still no updates on the country’s progress in negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. while the August 1 deadline edges closer.

“It may be that the announcement is only made on Friday, which may help clarify SA’s trade position with the U.S., but in the lead-up to that, there is some concern that SA’s negotiators have not made much progress and will have to accept whatever the U.S. puts on the table,” said the note.

The nation’s central bank will announce its rate decision on Thursday, when another 25 basis point cut is expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Central bank data earlier showed that South Africa’s M3 money supply growth last month was at 7.27%, up from 6.86% in May. Credit growth for June came in at 4.98%, unchanged from the previous month.

“Credit growth is starting to pick up, reflecting the impact of lower interest rates and some improvement in household finances due to rising income and lower inflation,” said Nedbank economists.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was weaker in early deals, as the yield rose 2.5 basis points to 9.825%.

rand South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand extends losses as traders await outcomes of rate meeting, US tariffs

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Highnoon Labs partners with Bangladesh’s Beximco to target high-burden diseases in Pakistan

Industrialists demand single-digit policy rate

Sindh to appoint only licensed teachers, says education minister

Wafi Energy Pakistan reappoints Zubair Shaikh as CEO

Read more stories