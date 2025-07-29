Sindh to appoint only licensed teachers, says education minister

Sindh’s Minister of Education Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday said that only licensed teachers will be appointed in new recruitments, marking a significant step towards improving the education system in the province.

He made these remarks while addressing a teaching license ceremony held at the Chief Minister House in Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah attended the event as a chief guest. 619 teachers were granted licenses and appointment certificates on this occasion.

“Today is a joyous day for me. The dream I envisioned three years ago has become a reality,” Minister Shah stated. He welcomed this change, saying that “change is welcomed, provided it is effective.”

He said that the implementation of teaching licenses would bring significant improvement to the education system. He noted that initially, when the concept of licensing was introduced, some people misunderstood it, thinking they were distributing arms licenses to teachers.

He clarified that while unlicensed teachers were recruited in the past, as the priority was to ensure schools were operational, all newly recruited teachers will now undergo training and be granted licenses. “In new recruitments, only licensed teachers will be appointed,” he stated.

The education minister urged teachers to view teaching not merely as a profession but as a service and a responsibility. “We are preparing the new generation, and for that, trained teachers are indispensable,” he asserted.

Shah said he considered himself as not just a minister of education, but an administrator of education, “making decisions under the guidance of education experts”.