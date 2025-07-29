BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
TPL Insurance dismisses report of unusual movement in trading volume

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jul, 2025 12:47pm

TPL Insurance – Window Takaful Operation (WTO), an insurance and Takaful services provider, dismissed on Tuesday the report of an unusual movement in the trading volume of its shares.

The company dismissed the report in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“We would like to clarify that neither the Board of Directors nor the Management was, or is, aware of any speculations or rumours concerning TPL Insurance Limited (“TPLI”), other than already disclosed,” the company wrote.

It further said that the Board and the company’s senior management have always believed in conducting TPLI’s affairs in accordance with the highest legal and ethical standards.

