‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s assertion regarding the status of three disqualified legislators, stressing that their convictions have not been set aside.

The election commission said this in response to Barrister Gohar’s blaming the ECP of being biased towards the PTI, asserting that disqualification of his party’s leaders was another reflection of the alleged prejudice.

Upon disqualification of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, MNA Ahmed Chattha, and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, the PTI chairman said they were de-notified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, without going into whether their convictions by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Sargodha are legally sustainable or not. He asserted that none of the offences of which they were “wrongfully” convicted, were offences of ‘moral turpitude’ to attract Article 63(1)(h).

Gohar also said in the case of Abdul Latif, our MNA from Chitral, convicted by ATC Islamabad on May 30, the ECP issued notice on question of disqualification and fixed the case for hearing on July 29 (today). This was a self-contradiction, he added.

In its official statement, the ECP made clear that the disqualifications of Senator Chaudhry, MNA Chattha, and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Bhachar remain in full effect. “Their convictions handed down by an anti-terrorism court still stand.”

However, the ECP also clarified that Abdul Latif Chitrali’s case stands apart from other convicted legislators.

While Chitrali himself did not approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC), several of his co-accused in the May 9 case filed appeals.

The IHC subsequently overturned their convictions and ordered their release. Although Chitrali was not among the petitioners, the ECP noted that the ruling carries implications for individuals linked to the same proceedings.

Accordingly, Chitrali has been issued a notice to appear before the ECP to assist in determining whether the IHC’s decision regarding his co-accused in the May 9 case may extend to him as well.

A day ago, the ECP has issued separate disqualification notifications, under Article 63(1)(h), for three PTI lawmakers, following their convictions by an anti-terrorism court of Sargodha last week in the May 9 riots case.

All three were handed 10-year prison sentences under anti-terrorism charges.

The case, registered at the Musa Khel police station against PTI leaders and supporters, pertained to the violent protests and vandalism that erupted in Mianwali following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a graft case.

The ATC found Bhachar and the other accused guilty of participating in the May 9, 2023 riots, which targeted state institutions and public properties and led to violent clashes with law enforcers across Pakistan, after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9.