BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.31%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.51%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
MLCF 83.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.17%)
PREMA 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.18%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
TRG 58.10 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (5.46%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,360 Increased By 77.8 (0.54%)
BR30 39,913 Increased By 13 (0.03%)
KSE100 140,152 Increased By 771.9 (0.55%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 210.1 (0.49%)
Jul 29, 2025
Markets

Palm climbs on bargain buying, short covering

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, as bargain buyers emerged and short-covering activity provided additional support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 20 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 4,262 ringgit ($1,005.90) a metric ton at the midday break. The contract fell in the last two sessions.

Bargain buyers lifted crude palm oil futures prices to positive territory at the session’s close, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“It could be that some short coverings are pushing up the market,” the trader added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.76%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.18%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm extends losses on weak rival oils, concerns over rising output, stocks

Oil extended gains, lifted by hopes of improved economic activity after the U.S.-EU trade deal, a potential U.S.-China tariff truce and President Donald Trump’s shorter deadline for Russia to end the Ukraine war.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.21% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may fall to 4,161 ringgit per ton, as it has pierced below support at 4,211 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

