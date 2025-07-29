BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.35%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 83.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.17%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
SSGC 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.18%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 58.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (5.28%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,354 Increased By 71.5 (0.5%)
BR30 39,881 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 140,063 Increased By 682.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,806 Increased By 177 (0.42%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds inch up before state debt supply, US rate decision

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 11:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds edged higher in early deals on Tuesday after a two-day selloff, while volumes remained muted ahead of the state debt supply and the U.S. rate decision due a day later.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.3631% at 10:25 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.3700%.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Traders said the benchmark bond yield was unable to break past a key technical upside level, so there is some reversal in trend.

Investors took a break from selling, which was triggered by falling bets of an immediate rate cut following hawkish commentary from the Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

On Friday, Malhotra said that the monetary policy will place greater emphasis on the outlook for growth and inflation, rather than their current levels.

India bonds extend fall as August rate-cut bets fade

“Traders are mostly on the sidelines till the RBI policy decision as there is no incentive for taking positions,” a trader at a state-run bank said.

“Focus is on U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary, which could give more cues on domestic policy easing cycle for FY25.”

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian states are aiming to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.46 billion) via bond auctions later in the day, slightly exceeding the scheduled amount.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap (OIS) rates saw receiving pressure in early trades, as the 10-year bond yield failed to breach key technical level, spurring some buying.

The one-year rate dropped 2 basis points to 5.52%, while the two-year OIS rate fell 2 basis points to 5.50%. The liquid five-year OIS rate was down 1 basis point at 5.73%.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds inch up before state debt supply, US rate decision

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Industrialists demand single-digit policy rate

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

Read more stories