Pilgrims travelling by road during Arbaeen: PPP leader urges govt to provide security

LAHORE: Syed Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab, has called upon the federal and provincial governments to provide complete security to pilgrims travelling by road during Arbaeen. He raised the question, “Why can’t an ordinary taxpayer travel within his own country by road?”

Emphasizing the state’s responsibility, he stated, “The security of pilgrims travelling to Karbala for Arbaeen is the duty of the state,” and urged the federal and provincial governments to ensure their safety with the support of security agencies.

Murtaza highlighted that “the ban on road travel for Arbaeen has severely impacted ordinary citizens.”

He added that after Hajj and Umrah, pilgrimages are now being made inaccessible to the poor. Arbaeen pilgrims save every penny to travel with their families for Ziyarat, and prefer road travel because it is more economical.

He further stated that advance payments for buses, hotels, and all travel and accommodation arrangements have already been made.

Murtaza stressed that it’s not just about the pilgrims’ money being wasted—those going to Karbala have a deep emotional connection with Imam Hussain (AS). He warned that pilgrims are currently suffering mental distress, which could lead to protests and sit-ins.

Murtaza demanded that the government must not invite the curses of pilgrims by closing the land route at the last moment but instead take immediate steps to facilitate their journey. He asserted that the government must take public issues seriously and address the legitimate demands of the pilgrims.

Murtaza reaffirmed PPP’s stance, saying, “The Peoples Party has always been the voice of the people, and we will continue to advocate for the rights of Arbaeen pilgrims.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025