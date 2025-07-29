BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-29

PITB signs MoU with PSTB

Recorder Report Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 07:09am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Software Testing Board (PSTB) to promote global IT certifications across Pakistan.

PITB Director Chaudhry Ahmad Islam Syan and PSTB President Dr Muhammad Zohaib Iqbal signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, said PITB on Monday.

As part of the MoU, candidates pursuing the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) exams will receive fully reimbursement of their certification costs. This will enable aspiring professionals to obtain globally recognized credentials entirely free of charge.

The partnership will serve as a gateway to more global certifications in the future, with the goal of elevating Pakistan’s position in the international tech ecosystem and boosting career opportunities for the local IT community.

In this regards, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “This initiative reflects PITB’s continued commitment to up-skilling Pakistan’s IT workforce and creating globally competitive professionals. By removing financial barriers and partnering with key industry bodies like PSTB, we are enabling talented individuals to gain international recognition, right here at home.”

mou PITB PSTB Pakistan Software Testing Board

