Pakistan Print 2025-07-29

Netherlands envoy pays farewell call on Aurangzeb

Published July 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Henny de Vries, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, paid a farewell call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division today, said a press release issued on Monday.

The finance minister commended Ambassador de Vries for her efforts in furthering and strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands. He especially acknowledged her contribution to enhancing cooperation across diverse fields, including trade and commerce.

Senator Aurangzeb also appreciated the positive role and contributions of Dutch companies operating in Pakistan, recognising their efforts in advancing the country’s socio-economic development.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest. The finance minister briefed the ambassador on recent economic developments in Pakistan, including improvements in sovereign credit ratings, a strengthened security environment, and enhanced investor confidence — all supported by stability across key sectors.

He outlined the government’s economic vision centred on durable, inclusive, and export-led growth. He further elaborated on the fiscal policy framework embedded in the recently announced federal budget, highlighting the careful balancing of increased social protection and defence spending with significant reductions in subsidies and debt servicing costs. This prudent approach has limited the overall budgetary expansion to just 1.9 percent this year, a marked contrast to the 9 to 10 percent annual increases seen in previous years.

Ambassador de Vries expressed appreciation for the progress made in achieving macroeconomic stability and welcomed the country’s current direction. She expressed hope that Pakistan would continue its trajectory towards long-term economic growth and prosperity.

The meeting concluded with the finance minister extending best wishes to Ambassador de Vries for her future endeavours.

