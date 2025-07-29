CS asks food dept to conduct survey of wheat stocks

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has directed the Food Department to immediately conduct a comprehensive and transparent survey of wheat stocks, crop coverage, and consumption across the province.

Presiding over a meeting on Sindh’s wheat policy, he emphasised the importance of having accurate and up-to-date data to ensure better planning and management of food supplies. To enhance crop monitoring and reporting, the Chief Secretary also instructed the Agriculture Department to acquire satellite imagery services. This move aims to enable scientific and timely crop assessments, thereby improving agricultural planning and food security.

Regarding the upcoming wheat cultivation season, Chief Secretary stressed the need to expedite the government’s initiative to provide certified wheat seeds, fertilizers (especially urea), and modern agricultural machinery to farmers. He stated that the Government of Sindh will provide certified seeds, urea, and agricultural machinery to farmers on a priority basis.

He added that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had also announced in his budget speech that certified seeds, fertilizers, and machinery will be immediately provided to farmers to ensure better yield in the next wheat season.

He also emphasized that the Agriculture Department must formulate a pricing mechanism that encourages farmers to grow wheat by ensuring profitability and market stability. “The goal of the government’s agricultural policy is to enhance wheat production and ensure food security for the people of Sindh.”

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Food Abdul Jabbar Khan, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Zaman Narejo, Secretary Food, and senior officials from the Food and Agriculture departments.

During the briefing, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Food Abdul Jabbar Khan informed that the Sindh Food Department currently holds 1.392 million metric tons (MMT) of wheat, while private stakeholders—including around 250 flour mill owners, 3,150 chakkis, and private traders—possess approximately 2.200 MMT of additional wheat stocks.

