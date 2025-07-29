BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-29

CS asks food dept to conduct survey of wheat stocks

Recorder Report Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 07:53am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has directed the Food Department to immediately conduct a comprehensive and transparent survey of wheat stocks, crop coverage, and consumption across the province.

Presiding over a meeting on Sindh’s wheat policy, he emphasised the importance of having accurate and up-to-date data to ensure better planning and management of food supplies. To enhance crop monitoring and reporting, the Chief Secretary also instructed the Agriculture Department to acquire satellite imagery services. This move aims to enable scientific and timely crop assessments, thereby improving agricultural planning and food security.

Regarding the upcoming wheat cultivation season, Chief Secretary stressed the need to expedite the government’s initiative to provide certified wheat seeds, fertilizers (especially urea), and modern agricultural machinery to farmers. He stated that the Government of Sindh will provide certified seeds, urea, and agricultural machinery to farmers on a priority basis.

He added that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had also announced in his budget speech that certified seeds, fertilizers, and machinery will be immediately provided to farmers to ensure better yield in the next wheat season.

He also emphasized that the Agriculture Department must formulate a pricing mechanism that encourages farmers to grow wheat by ensuring profitability and market stability. “The goal of the government’s agricultural policy is to enhance wheat production and ensure food security for the people of Sindh.”

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Food Abdul Jabbar Khan, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Zaman Narejo, Secretary Food, and senior officials from the Food and Agriculture departments.

During the briefing, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Food Abdul Jabbar Khan informed that the Sindh Food Department currently holds 1.392 million metric tons (MMT) of wheat, while private stakeholders—including around 250 flour mill owners, 3,150 chakkis, and private traders—possess approximately 2.200 MMT of additional wheat stocks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat wheat stocks Asif Hyder Shah survey of wheat stocks Sindh wheat policy

Comments

200 characters

CS asks food dept to conduct survey of wheat stocks

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

FASTER system: FBR eases cap for deferred ST refunds

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Aurangzeb heads to US to finalise trade talks

Read more stories