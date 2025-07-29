New heavy countrywide monsoon likely

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Monday, issued a fresh warning of heavy monsoon rain spell countrywide as the nationwide death toll from ongoing flash floods, landslides and mudslides has reached 281 while those injured of the 675 since the start of the current monsoon season on June 26, 2025.

The NDMA in its advisory said that a fresh spell of intense monsoon rain is to hit northern Pakistan in the next 72 hours, posing risks of urban flooding, glacial surges and landslides across Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Chitral Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The death toll from the ongoing monsoon rains across Pakistan has climbed to 181, with two more fatalities reported in the past 24 hours as a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is set to lash several parts of the country until July 31, the NDMA reported.

Out of 281 nationwide flood-related deaths with 151 confirmed deaths and 536 injuries, Punjab is on top, followed by KPK with 64 deaths and 79 injuries, Sindh 27 deaths and 40 injuries, Balochistan 20 deaths and four injuries, G-B nine deaths and four injuries, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) eight deaths and three injuries, AJK two deaths and 10 injuries.

According to the NDMA’s latest situation report, at least 675 people have been injured and 1,557 homes damaged, of which, 537 fully destroyed and 1,020 partially damaged, since the start of the monsoon season. G-B with 533 damaged houses, of which, 342 fully destroyed and 191 partially damaged is on the top, followed by AJK with 299 damaged, of which, 58 fully and 241 partially; KPK with 293 damaged houses, of which, 91 fully and 202 partially; Punjab, 209, of which, one fully and 208 partially; Sindh 87 33 fully and 54 partially; Balochistan, 80, of which, 11 fully and 69 partially; ICT 56 including one fully and 55 partially. The flooding has also resulted in the deaths of 372 livestock, of which, 135 in KPK, 121 in Punjab, 85 in Sindh, 17 in G-B and 14 in AJK.

The NDMA said that the flash floods have also damaged 651 kilometres of road infrastructure countrywide, of which, 634.33km in KPK, 13.61km in G-B, 1.5km each in Balochistan and AJK, while 13 bridges have also swept away in rain water, of which eight in G-B, one in Balochistan and three in ICT areas.

The NDMA has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential travel and strictly follow official guidance. For real-time alerts and safety protocols, citizens are encouraged to use the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile app and monitor updates from NDMA and local administration channels. NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued flood alerts for several areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, urging timely preparedness amid worsening weather conditions.

According to NEOC, rain is expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, and Shigar areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Bagh in AJK during the forecast period. These rains may lead to flooding, while heavy showers in hilly regions may also trigger landslides.

In Chitral Valley, Buni and Reshun areas, rainfall combined with melting glaciers may result rise in the water flow of River Chitral. Urban flooding is also likely in Muzaffarabad and Bagh due to heavy downpours. NDMA has directed all relevant departments and agencies to take proactive measures, ensure the readiness of personnel, machinery, and rescue teams, and remain vigilant to deal with any emergency situation.

Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and local administrations have been instructed to take timely preventive actions.

According to the NDMA data, the authority has distributed a total of 8,467 relief items in flood-hit areas from June 26 to July 28, according to official data. The distribution included 1,070 tents, with Sindh receiving the highest number at 500, followed by Gilgit-Baltistan with 337 tents, Balochistan with 200, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 20, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 13.

Flash flood-hit areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received one ration bag. A total of 390 blankets were allocated, including 327 for Gilgit-Baltistan, 37 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 26 for AJK. Gilgit-Baltistan also received 500 sandbags to mitigate flood risks.

