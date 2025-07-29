BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-29

Economic growth: Ahsan highlights role of creative industry

Recorder Report Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 07:34am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal has said that creative industries are now among the fastest-growing sectors globally, serving as key drivers of modern economies and providing employment to tens of millions.

He was addressing the opening session of “Uraan Pakistan – Creative Industry & Culture Economy” held here on Monday.

He emphasized that for Pakistan to achieve long-term, sustainable economic growth, it must move beyond traditional sectors and embrace creative industries as an integral part of its national development strategy. “Uraan Pakistan,” he said, envisions unlocking the potential of the country’s creative minds to boost exports, create employment for youth, and promote a progressive image of Pakistan globally.

The Minister underlined that Pakistan’s economy has historically failed to transition into an export-led model. “Each time we witness economic growth, it is followed by a surge in imports, resulting in balance of payments issues. We must now aim to raise our exports from $32 billion to at least $100 billion within the next eight years,” he stressed.

A panel discussion was held during the event, featuring actress Saba Hameed, actor and host Ahsan Khan, actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui, human rights activist Dr Arfa Zehra, and former bureaucrat Mehtab Akbar Rashdi. Other panelists included fashion designer Rizwan Baig, journalist Maliha Rehman, music artist Faisal Kapadia, and Azan Khan.

The panelists discussed in depth the key challenges facing Pakistan’s creative industry — including lack of institutional support, policy neglect, shortage of trained professionals, and limited access to international platforms. They emphasised that with coordinated efforts by the government, private sector, and academia, the creative sector could emerge as a major source of dignified employment for youth and a significant contributor to Pakistan’s export economy.

The dialogue was not only insightful for current industry stakeholders but also served as a source of direction and motivation for aspiring youth looking to enter this vibrant and evolving field.

Panelists collectively called for the inclusion of creative industries in national education, export, and youth development strategies, underscoring their potential to become a long-term pillar of Pakistan’s economic and cultural progress.

