BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany’s Merz says he did not expect better EU-US trade deal, German economy will suffer

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 12:41am

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday he was not satisfied with the result of trade talks with the United States, but “more simply wasn’t achievable” and added the German economy would suffer “significant” damage due to the agreed tariffs.

The trade deal announced on Sunday imposes a 15% import tariff on most EU goods - lower than the 30% once threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump but well above initial hopes of a zero-for-zero agreement.

The rate almost halves the existing tariff rate on Europe’s auto sector, a cornerstone of the German economy, from 27.5%, Merz pointed out.

Brussels says EU-US deal ‘better than trade war’ with Trump

“But I am fully aware that the tariffs that remain — particularly the 15% versus 0% for imports into the EU — pose a serious burden for Germany’s export-oriented economy,” he told a press conference in Berlin.

“I am not satisfied with this result in the sense of: ‘This is good.’ But I do say that, given the starting point we had with the United States, more simply wasn’t achievable,” he said.

The German chancellor thanked the European Commission for its “tireless negotiations” with its U.S. counterparts, with involvement in particular of the German, French, and Italian governments.

“I personally did not expect more than this result,” he said.

Donald Trump German economy Chancellor Friedrich Merz EU US trade deal

Comments

200 characters

Germany’s Merz says he did not expect better EU-US trade deal, German economy will suffer

Finance ministry projects July inflation at 3.5-4.5% as price pressures ease

Food arrives in Gaza after Israel pauses some fighting

3 PTI lawmakers disqualified over convictions in May 9 cases

ABAD urges State Bank of Pakistan to reduce interest rate to single digit

Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

PSX completes work to half stock settlement duration to one day from Feb 2026

Pahalgam attack: Indian army claims three suspects killed after firefight in Occupied Kashmir

PM Shehbaz underscores digital economy push to enhance transparency, ease public access

No evidence Pahalgam attackers came from Pakistan, says ex-Indian home minister

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as selling trims intra-day gains

Read more stories