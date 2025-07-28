BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brussels says EU-US deal ‘better than trade war’ with Trump

AFP Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:19pm
EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional relations and Transparency Maros Sefcovic speaks during the presentation of the programme of the Danish Presidency as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 8, 2025. Photo: AFP
EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional relations and Transparency Maros Sefcovic speaks during the presentation of the programme of the Danish Presidency as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 8, 2025. Photo: AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU’s top negotiator on Monday defended a trade agreement with the United States to avert steeper tariffs as “the best deal we could get under very difficult circumstances”.

“I’m 100 percent sure that this deal is better than a trade war with the United States,” EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic told journalists.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday struck an accord with US President Donald Trump that will see exports from the bloc subjected to 15 percent tariffs – but no tariffs for US exports to Europe.

The agreement meant Brussels staved off a threat from Trump to hit Europe with levies twice as high if no deal was struck by August 1.

EU trade chief heads to Washington in search of tariffs solution

But it still drew stinging criticism from some European capitals and industries who accused the EU of giving in too easily to the US leader.

“It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, united to affirm their values and defend their interests, resorts to submission,” French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou wrote on X.

Sefcovic urged those taking issue with the deal to “pause for the moment and consider the alternative”.

“A trade war may seem appealing to some, but it comes with serious consequences. With at least a 30 percent tariff, our transatlantic trade would effectively come to a halt,” he said.

“Our businesses sent us a unanimous message, avoid escalation and work towards a solution.”

Maros Sefcovic trade war EU US deal

Comments

200 characters

Brussels says EU-US deal ‘better than trade war’ with Trump

Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

No evidence Pahalgam attackers came from Pakistan, says ex-Indian home minister

Stocks surge, KSE-100 hovers around 140,000 level

Karachi CTD gun down three terrorists including high-value target

Sazgar to roll out Pakistan-assembled HAVAL H6 PHEV in August

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Oil rises on US-EU deal and shorter US deadline for Russia

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire over 26% stake in Mitchells Fruit Farms

NDMA warns of floods, landslides in Punjab, KP, GB and AJK amid heavy rains

Management shakeup: Pak Datacom sends CEO on forced leave

Read more stories