BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-29

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 247,100 tonnes of cargo comprising 159,642 tonnes of import cargo and 159,642 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 159,642 comprised of &116,484 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,903 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,255 tonnes of (Dap) & 20,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 87,458 comprised of 83,443 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 400 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 465 tonnes of Clinkers, & 3,150 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 12 ships manely, Indus Dolphin, Cscl Neptune, Msc Mediterranean, MT Sargodha, Spectrum N, Celsius Emmen, Jal Kumud, Gfs Giselle, Navarino, Navios Jasmine, & Gfs Prime, berthed at the Karachi port trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Zhing Guzhou, Wan Hai 513, Eleni T, Oriental Hibiscus, Msc Mediterranean, & Kmtc Nhava Sheva, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Justice-III, Nave Anderomeda, Maya Gas-1 and Fuwairit left the port on Monday early morning.

Cargo volume of 213,880 tonnes, comprising 205,619 tonnes imports cargo and 8,261 export cargo carried in 1,642 Containers (1,642 TEUs Imports &0 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Torm Malaysia and Desert Dignity & four more ships, Xin Lian Chang, Eleni-T, MSC Mediterrnean and MSC Rochelle carrying Mogas, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday 28th July, while another containers ship ‘GFS Prime’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 29th July, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

FASTER system: FBR eases cap for deferred ST refunds

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Aurangzeb heads to US to finalise trade talks

Read more stories