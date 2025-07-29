Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 247,100 tonnes of cargo comprising 159,642 tonnes of import cargo and 159,642 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 159,642 comprised of &116,484 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,903 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,255 tonnes of (Dap) & 20,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 87,458 comprised of 83,443 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 400 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 465 tonnes of Clinkers, & 3,150 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 12 ships manely, Indus Dolphin, Cscl Neptune, Msc Mediterranean, MT Sargodha, Spectrum N, Celsius Emmen, Jal Kumud, Gfs Giselle, Navarino, Navios Jasmine, & Gfs Prime, berthed at the Karachi port trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Zhing Guzhou, Wan Hai 513, Eleni T, Oriental Hibiscus, Msc Mediterranean, & Kmtc Nhava Sheva, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Justice-III, Nave Anderomeda, Maya Gas-1 and Fuwairit left the port on Monday early morning.

Cargo volume of 213,880 tonnes, comprising 205,619 tonnes imports cargo and 8,261 export cargo carried in 1,642 Containers (1,642 TEUs Imports &0 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Torm Malaysia and Desert Dignity & four more ships, Xin Lian Chang, Eleni-T, MSC Mediterrnean and MSC Rochelle carrying Mogas, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday 28th July, while another containers ship ‘GFS Prime’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 29th July, 2025.

