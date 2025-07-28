BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares close lower as US-EU trade deal draws mixed response

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 09:54pm

European shares pulled back from a four-month high and settled Monday’s choppy session marginally lower as investors weighed the implications of a framework trade agreement between the United States and the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 1% to touch a four-month high on initial relief that prolonged negotiations yielded a deal that said a 15% U.S. tariff will be slapped on most EU goods - a significant reduction from the previously threatened 30% rate.

However, the index closed 0.2% lower as the deal quashed hopes for a zero-for-zero agreement and an average rate last year of around 2.5%.

“While the 15% tariff on most EU exports is lower than the threatened 30%, it’s still a sharp jump from pre-2025 levels when many goods faced tariffs under 3%, and is likely to add to inflationary pressures in the months ahead,” Lale Akoner, global market analyst at eToro, said.

Auto-related stocks were among top sectoral underperformers with a 1.7% decline. The baseline tariff brings levies for the auto industry down from the 27.5% faced before.

Spirits stocks Pernod Ricard and Anheuser-Busch inBev slipped 3.5% and 3.6%, respectively, as the trade deal did not contain any decision regarding the spirits sector.

European shares settle lower as investors gauge mixed earnings, EU-US trade progress

Heineken dropped the most on the benchmark index, down 8.5%, after the Dutch brewer said it was weighing all options to deal with growing tariff challenges long-term, including shifting manufacturing.

The deal also said EU member states will purchase U.S. military equipment, without specifying an amount. The STOXX defence sector ended 1.3% lower.

The benchmark STOXX index has gained about 19% since the initial shock after Trump initially threatened tariffs in early April. It is now within 2.5% of its March all-time high.

“We’re actually neutral on both U.S. and European stocks, but on the short term if we have to think till the year end, we’re more positive actually on U.S. versus European stocks,” said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at UBS Wealth.

On the flip side, energy sector stocks rose 1.1%, as oil prices were boosted after the trade deal.

Technology shares advanced 0.6% as ASML, the world’s biggest supplier of computer chip-making equipment, gained 4.9% on expectations that the sector might be exempted from tariffs. The healthcare sector was also marginally higher.

Investors face a week with several market-moving events including policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan, earnings from “Magnificent Seven” tech companies like Apple and Microsoft, and the August 1 tariff implementation deadline.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares close lower as US-EU trade deal draws mixed response

Food arrives in Gaza after Israel pauses some fighting

Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

PSX completes work to half stock settlement duration to one day from Feb 2026

Pahalgam attack: Indian army claims three suspects killed after firefight in Occupied Kashmir

PM Shehbaz underscores digital economy push to enhance transparency, ease public access

No evidence Pahalgam attackers came from Pakistan, says ex-Indian home minister

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as selling trims intra-day gains

Karachi CTD guns down three terrorists including high-value target

Sazgar to roll out Pakistan-assembled HAVAL H6 PHEV in August

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Read more stories