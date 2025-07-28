BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Sports

Pakistan squad touches down in Lauderhill ahead of West Indies T20I series

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2025 07:55pm

The Pakistan white-ball team has landed in Lauderhill, Florida, via Dubai, ready to take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series beginning July 31 at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium.

The squad arrived in two batches. The first group, with T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Faheem Ashraf, departed on Friday.

They were joined later by the second contingent, including Mohammad Haris, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, and Sahibzada Farhan, along with the support and coaching staff. Emerging pacers Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, and Abbas Afridi have returned home after missing out on the final selection.

Salman Ali Agha leads the 15-member T20I squad, which sees the return of fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi following their omission from Pakistan’s recent series against Bangladesh.

The ODI cadre, to follow in Trinidad and Tobago, is anchored by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and a 16-man squad featuring one uncapped player, Hasan Nawaz. Notably, former captain Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been included for the ODI assignments.

