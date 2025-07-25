Pakistan announce squads for West Indies ODIs, T20Is

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled its squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies, comprising three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI side, while all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will captain the T20I side as Pakistan looks to blend experience with youth ahead of a packed international calendar.

The T20I leg of the tour will be played at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA, on July 31, August 2 and 3. The ODI series will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago on August 8, 10, and 12.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in third T20I to avoid whitewash

Hasan Nawaz earns ODI debut call-up

The 16-member ODI squad includes uncapped right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz, who has impressed with consistent domestic performances.

Seasoned campaigners Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi make a return to the ODI side, which Rizwan will lead, with Salman Ali Agha named vice captain.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Shaheen, Haris, Hasan bolster T20I bowling

In the 15-member T20I squad, Pakistan has recalled fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali to inject pace and experience. Khushdil Shah and Sahibzada Farhan have also been included in the side.

Pakistan T20I squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

The tour offers Pakistan a valuable opportunity to test combinations ahead of major upcoming events, while also allowing emerging players like Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Moqim to showcase their potential on the international stage.