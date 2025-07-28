BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Sports

Usama Mir signs three-year T20 deal with Worcestershire

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2025 07:39pm

Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir is set to return to English county side Worcestershire on a three-year T20 contract, the club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old will join Worcestershire as an overseas player for the 2026 season and will be eligible to play as a homegrown player from 2027, an arrangement hailed by the club as a strategic long-term move.

Mir had previously played for Worcestershire in 2023, impressing with his all-round performance by topping both the T20 batting and bowling averages for the club. However, a planned return in 2024 was scuttled due to visa complications.

“He’s a high-calibre cricketer with the skills and temperament to make a real impact at this level,” said Worcestershire’s chief executive, Ashley Giles, in a statement. “His ability to transition into a homegrown player gives us great flexibility in squad planning.”

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson also welcomed the signing, calling it “huge for Worcestershire” and in line with the club’s history of securing top overseas talent.

Mir has represented Pakistan in all formats of the game, including five T20 internationals, and has featured in several franchise leagues around the world.

He also played in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars and in The Hundred for Manchester Originals over the past two seasons.

