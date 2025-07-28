BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s top gas importer Petronet seeks 120 billion Indian rupee loan

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:51pm

NEW DELHI: India’s top gas importer, Petronet LNG, is looking to raise a 120 billion rupee (about $1.4 billion) local currency loan to fund the expansion of a plant, its head of finance, Saurav Mitra, said in an analyst call on Monday.

The company is building a petrochemical plant in India’s western state of Gujarat at the cost of 206.85 billion rupees.

Petronet aims to spend 300 billion rupees in the next few years, and most of that on building a petrochemical project, Mitra said.

Its capital expenditure for 2026-27 would be higher than the 50 billion rupees estimated for the current fiscal year to March 2026, he said.

Last week, the company’s board approved setting up a 5 million tons per year LNG import terminal in the eastern state of Odisha at the cost of 63.5 billion rupees.

India Petronet LNG gas importer Petronet

Comments

200 characters

India’s top gas importer Petronet seeks 120 billion Indian rupee loan

Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

No evidence Pahalgam attackers came from Pakistan, says ex-Indian home minister

Stocks surge, KSE-100 hovers around 140,000 level

Karachi CTD gun down three terrorists including high-value target

Sazgar to roll out Pakistan-assembled HAVAL H6 PHEV in August

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Oil rises on US-EU deal and shorter US deadline for Russia

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire over 26% stake in Mitchells Fruit Farms

NDMA warns of floods, landslides in Punjab, KP, GB and AJK amid heavy rains

Management shakeup: Pak Datacom sends CEO on forced leave

Read more stories