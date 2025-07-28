BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
World

Dubai: real estate brokers generate AED3bn in commissions

  • Female participation in the real estate brokerage sector has increased significantly
Published 28 Jul, 2025 03:53pm

Dubai’s real estate brokers contributed to the execution of 42,181 transactions, generating commission values exceeding AED3.23 billion in H1 2025, compared to AED1.62 billion in the same period in 2024, the government announced. This was an increase of 99%.

The increase in transaction volume is closely tied to the growing number of real estate brokers registered with the Dubai Land Department, which now stands at 29,577 brokers, including 6,714 new brokers who entered the sector in the first half of 2025.

“This momentum reflects the growing confidence in the profession and its rising role as a key partner in enhancing the attractiveness of real estate investment and guiding investors towards high-potential opportunities,” the government said in a statement.

Female participation in the real estate brokerage sector has increased significantly, with 10,100 women now actively working as brokers in the field. They contributed to the execution of 13,424 transactions, generating commission values of nearly AED1.43 billion.

“This reflects the growing influence of women in leading real estate deals, their ability to build strong professional relationships, and their impact on the market’s overall dynamism,” the statement added.

The government said the role of real estate brokers extends beyond facilitating transactions; they served as a “vital link” between investors, developers, and buyers, contributing to enhanced transparency and enabling more informed decision-making.

The performance of the brokerage and valuation sector is one of the key pillars of Dubai’s real estate market, “reflecting the emirate’s vision of fostering an investment environment built on public-private partnerships.”

“By facilitating transactions and deals, professional brokers continue to reinforce investor confidence and contribute to enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading global real estate investment destination.”

