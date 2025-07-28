BML 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
India’s Pant to miss fifth Test against England with fractured foot

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MANCHESTER: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will miss the fifth Test against England at the Oval due to a fractured foot, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday.

Pant retired hurt in India’s first innings of the fourth Test in Manchester, but re-emerged on day two, limping back onto the field to great applause from the Old Trafford crowd.

Pant did not keep wicket in England’s innings and was not needed to bat as India dug in to earn a hardfought draw and deny the hosts victory in Manchester.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress and the team wishes him a speedy recovery,” a BCCI statement said.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Narayan Jagadeesan as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test.”

India have not ruled out Bumrah for the final Test, coach says

Pant’s fifty on day two, his third of the series in addition to centuries in each innings of the first Test, took his run total to 479.

He also passed former England captain Alec Stewart as the highest-scoring wicketkeeper in a single Test series in England.

