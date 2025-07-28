BML 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
BOP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.03%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
DGKC 173.72 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.78%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.96%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
GCIL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2%)
HUBC 150.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.42%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
MLCF 83.10 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
NBP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
POWER 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
PPL 168.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.71%)
PREMA 40.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.45%)
PRL 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
PTC 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
SNGP 118.49 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.77%)
SSGC 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.4%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
TRG 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,285 Decreased By -40 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,997 Increased By 65.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 139,381 Increased By 174.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 42,639 Increased By 36.4 (0.09%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India have not ruled out Bumrah for the final Test, coach says

Reuters Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 12:48pm

MANCHESTER: India head coach Gautam Gambhir said they had not ruled out playing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the final Test against England at the Oval this week as they look to avoid a series defeat.

Bumrah has already played three Tests in the series, the maximum workload team management had targeted for the bowler after he spent three months on the sidelines with a back injury before returning to action in April.

India snatched an unlikely draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday but trail the hosts 2-1 in the five-match series.

“We haven’t had any conversation around the combination for the last Test,” Gambhir said.

“No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country.”

India captain Shubman Gill suggested it might be left up to Bumrah to make the call.

“If he feels like he’s fully fit and available for us, I think it would be a great deal for us,” Gill told the BBC.

India went into the fourth Test with a depleted bowling attack having rested the injured pace duo of Akash Deep (groin) and Arshdeep Singh (hand).

Bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy had already returned home after a knee injury cut short his tour.

Sundar, Jadeja follow Gill’s lead as defiant India draw fourth Test with England

Anshul Kamboj made his Test debut in Manchester but Gambhir said they would have a full set of fit bowlers at their disposal for the Test at the Oval, which begins on Thursday.

“All the fast bowlers are fit,” Gambhir said. “There are no injury concerns.” However, India will be without stumper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the series finale after fracturing his foot while batting in India’s first innings in Manchester.

India Jasprit Bumrah Gautam Gambhir INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST Nitish Kumar Reddy Akash Deep

Comments

200 characters

India have not ruled out Bumrah for the final Test, coach says

Pakistan, Turkiye call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid grave ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Stocks surge, KSE-100 hovers around 140,000 level

Karachi CTD shoots down three terrorists including high-value target

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Oil rises as US-EU deal lifts trade optimism

NDMA issues flood alerts amid rains in Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK

Management shakeup: Pak Datacom sends CEO on forced leave

US, China to launch new talks on tariff truce extension, easing path for Trump-Xi meeting

ADB appoints new DG for region including Pakistan

Read more stories