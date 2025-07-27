BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sundar, Jadeja follow Gill’s lead as defiant India draw fourth Test with England

AFP Published July 27, 2025 Updated July 27, 2025 10:46pm
India’s Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) on day five of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 27, 2025. Photo: AFP
India’s Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) on day five of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 27, 2025. Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: India’s enthralling series in England is going all the way to the finish after the resilient tourists drew the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Record-breaking skipper Shubman Gill scored his fourth century of the campaign before Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar also made hundreds.

England remain 2-1 up in this five-match contest ahead of a quick turnaround to Thursday’s start of an Oval finale, where an India victory in south London would ensure a share of the spoils for Gill’s men.

A draw looked anything but likely when India collapsed to 0-2 in the opening over of their second innings on Saturday as Chris Woakes struck with successive deliveries after England had piled up a mammoth 669 in their first innings.

But Gill, in on a hat-trick, went on to score 103 in a marathon innings of some seven hours as he turned the tide during a stand of 188 with KL Rahul that ended before lunch on Sunday’s last day.

Gill and Rahul steady India after early wobble to frustrate England

Jadeja, reprieved first ball when Joe Root dropped a tough slip chance, went on to make 107 not out, his first century of the series following four fifties, with fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Sundar unbeaten on 101 – his maiden Test hundred.

India have now scored 11 individual hundreds this series, the most by any visiting side in England, and such was their eventual dominance Sunday they had no need to worry about whether to send Rishabh Pant out to bat following the severe foot injury he suffered in the first innings.

Sundar and Jadeja’s unbroken partnership of 203 on a largely docile pitch frustrated a toiling and increasingly fractious England, despite the best efforts of inspirational captain Ben Stokes.

Personal triumph for Stokes

This match was a personal triumph for Stokes as he became just the fourth England cricketer to score a hundred and take five wickets in the same Test, his 141 on Saturday following a haul of 5-72 in India’s first-innings 358.

But it appeared to come at some cost with Stokes, who suffered from cramp while batting, not bowling at all on Saturday and repeatedly clutching the top of his leg.

And his efforts to defy history by winning the toss and bowling proved unsuccessful.

No team winning the toss and bowling first has ever won a Test at Old Trafford and this match was only the second draw of Stokes’ reign following a rain-affected Ashes clash at the Manchester ground two years ago.

India resumed on 174-2 with KL Rahul 87 not out and Gill 78 not out

Stokes, already the leading bowler on either side this series with 16 wickets at 24.75, brought himself on at the start of Sunday’s play and almost had Gill caught for 81 by a leaping Ollie Pope at short cover.

But Stokes did have obdurate opener Rahul, in sight of his third century of the series, plumb lbw for 90 to a nip-back ball that kept a touch low.

Stokes bowled an unchanged spell of 1-12 in eight overs until Woakes took the ball – although that did not stop Gill completing a 228-ball century.

Gill was out in surprisingly careless fashion when caught behind flicking at a Jofra Archer ball outside off stump to end a marathon innings of some seven hours, with India now 222-4.

The 25-year-old Gill, in his first campaign as captain, has now scored 722 runs this series – a record for an India batsman in a series against England, surpassing team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 712 in 2023/34

Sundar and Jadeja, after his first ball reprieve, were largely untroubled.

And even when Stokes put himself through the pain barrier again, Sundar pulled the England skipper for a six and a four off successive balls to complete a 117-ball fifty.

Sunday’s closing stages simply became a question of whether either Sundar or Jadeja would reach a hundred after Gill declined to take a draw immediately at the start of the last hour.

The match ended in slightly farcical circumstances when batsman Harry Brook came on to bowl.

Jadeja smashed a woeful Brook delivery for six to complete a 182-ball century before Gill’s two off the Yorkshireman took him to a 206-ball hundred.

INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Sundar, Jadeja follow Gill’s lead as defiant India draw fourth Test with England

Pakistan set to launch advanced Remote Sensing Satellite this week

New official sugar prices notified for Karachi

Aafia Siddiqui is Pakistan’s daughter, govt’s priority, says FM Ishaq Dar

‘Trade talks with US will be breakthrough in potential FTA’

Govt bars pilgrims from traveling to Iran, Iraq by road this Arbaeen

Aid trucks move from Egypt to Gaza after Israel said it began airdrops

Thai-Cambodia border shelling continues despite Trump’s ceasefire call

PSB forms inquiry committee over athlete disappearances during FISU Games

Three new polio cases confirmed in Pakistan; total reaches 17 in 2025

Cotton fiber, yarn, greige cloth: 18% ST imposed on import?

Read more stories