BML 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
BOP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.03%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
DGKC 173.72 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.78%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.96%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
GCIL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2%)
HUBC 150.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.42%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
MLCF 83.10 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
NBP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
POWER 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
PPL 168.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.71%)
PREMA 40.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.45%)
PRL 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
PTC 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
SNGP 118.49 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.77%)
SSGC 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.4%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
TRG 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,285 Decreased By -40 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,997 Increased By 65.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 139,381 Increased By 174.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 42,639 Increased By 36.4 (0.09%)
Jul 28, 2025
European shares rise to 4-month high after US-EU trade deal

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 12:33pm

European shares advanced to a four-month high on Monday, led by gains in auto and pharmaceutical stocks, after the EU cinched a trade deal with the US, avoiding a wider trade war ahead of the August 1 deadline.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% by 0715 GMT. Most regional bourses were also in the green, with UK’s FTSE 100 adding 0.3%, Germany’s blue-chip DAX rising 0.7% and France’s CAC 40 gaining 1.1%.

The trade agreement imposes a 15% tariff on most EU goods and requires the EU to invest around $600 billion in the U.S., with tariff rates on spirits still under negotiation.

Automobile stocks were boosted on the day with Porsche and Volkswagen gaining 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Volvo Cars, which have pulled their 2025 financial guidance due to U.S. trade uncertainty, rose between 1.6% and 3%.

Pharmaceutical stocks also gained with the base tariff rate extending to cover healthcare. Novo Nordisk and Roche both rose more than 1.5%.

Expectations of similar trade agreements with other US trading partners before the August 1 tariff deadline have helped lift the benchmark STOXX 600 to within 1.8% of its all-time high hit on March 4, marking a 19.5% rebound from its April trough.

LVMH rose 0.7% after media reports said French luxury goods group is in discussions with multiple buyers to offload its fashion label Marc Jacobs.

European shares

