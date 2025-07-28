European shares rise to 4-month high after US-EU trade deal

European shares advanced to a four-month high on Monday, led by gains in auto and pharmaceutical stocks, after the EU cinched a trade deal with the US, avoiding a wider trade war ahead of the August 1 deadline.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% by 0715 GMT. Most regional bourses were also in the green, with UK’s FTSE 100 adding 0.3%, Germany’s blue-chip DAX rising 0.7% and France’s CAC 40 gaining 1.1%.

The trade agreement imposes a 15% tariff on most EU goods and requires the EU to invest around $600 billion in the U.S., with tariff rates on spirits still under negotiation.

Automobile stocks were boosted on the day with Porsche and Volkswagen gaining 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Volvo Cars, which have pulled their 2025 financial guidance due to U.S. trade uncertainty, rose between 1.6% and 3%.

Pharmaceutical stocks also gained with the base tariff rate extending to cover healthcare. Novo Nordisk and Roche both rose more than 1.5%.

Expectations of similar trade agreements with other US trading partners before the August 1 tariff deadline have helped lift the benchmark STOXX 600 to within 1.8% of its all-time high hit on March 4, marking a 19.5% rebound from its April trough.

LVMH rose 0.7% after media reports said French luxury goods group is in discussions with multiple buyers to offload its fashion label Marc Jacobs.