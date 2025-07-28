BML 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
Business & Finance

Malaysia’s economy projected to grow 4% to 4.8% this year, central bank says

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 11:56am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy is projected to expand by 4% to 4.8% in 2025, down from a previous forecast of 4.5% to 5.5%, its central bank said on Monday, warning that trade and tariff uncertainties could affect global growth.

Headline inflation is expected to average between 1.5% and 2.3% this year, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement.

The central bank said the global economic growth outlook was affected by shifting trade policies and uncertainties surrounding tariffs.

It said Malaysia’s “updated growth projections account for various tariff scenarios, ranging from a continued elevation of tariffs to more favourable trade negotiation outcomes.”

Although Malaysia’s economy remains on a “strong footing”, the central bank said its growth projection remains subject to uncertainties surrounding the global economy.

Malaysia is facing a 25% tariff on its exports to the United States unless it can reach a deal with Washington by August 1.

Malaysia’s trade minister said several sticking points remained in the talks with the United States, particularly on non-trade barriers, but discussions were progressing well and were on track to meet the August deadline.

