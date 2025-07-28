BML 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
DCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
DGKC 174.81 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.42%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.87%)
FFL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.98%)
GCIL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.31%)
HUBC 151.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
MLCF 83.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.15%)
NBP 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
PPL 168.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.71%)
PREMA 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.4%)
PRL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
SNGP 118.87 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.1%)
SSGC 44.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.2%)
TPLP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
TRG 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
BR100 14,295 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.21%)
BR30 40,063 Increased By 130.9 (0.33%)
KSE100 139,476 Increased By 269.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 42,679 Increased By 76.3 (0.18%)
Jul 28, 2025
Markets

China stocks cool after 5-week rally as investors eye US trade talk progress

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2% to 3,587.69 points
Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 11:40am

HONG KONG: China stocks pulled back from a five-week rally on Monday, as investors looked beyond Beijing’s efforts to curb competition and overcapacity, instead focussing on U.S. trade talk progress, while Hong Kong stocks rose, driven by insurers’ rally.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2% to 3,587.69 points after climbing for five straight weeks to a 3-1/2-year high. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index shed 0.2%.

  • Commodity-related companies pared last week’s rally spurred by Beijing’s “anti-involution” campaign, with indexes tracking steel and coal sectors losing 1.7% and 2.9%, respectively, to weigh on the markets.

  • Beijing launched an “anti-involution” campaign this month to tackle “disorderly price competition,” or overcapacity, amid persistent deflationary pressure at home and trade curbs abroad.

  • Insurers added 2.4% to rank among the best performers after the industry body cut the reference rate for life insurance products.

  • Top U.S. and Chinese economic officials will resume talks in Stockholm later in the day, likely extending their trade truce by three months and preventing the implementation of higher tariffs.

  • CITIC Securities says the recent onshore bullish run is mostly liquidity-driven, and whether it can become a longer-lasting bull market will depend on actual improvements in economic fundamentals.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.4% to 25,490.45 and continued to hover near the highest since November 2021.

  • Insurers AIA, Ping An and China Life gained between 3.2% and 4.5%.

  • However, the tech index lost 0.6%.

  • Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month MSCI China index target to 90 from 85, representing 11% upside potential, due to improved U.S.-China relations, reduced regulatory risks, stronger yuan and supportive liquidity conditions.

China stocks

