BML 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
DCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
DGKC 174.81 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.42%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.87%)
FFL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.98%)
GCIL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.31%)
HUBC 151.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
MLCF 83.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.15%)
NBP 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
PPL 168.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.71%)
PREMA 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.4%)
PRL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
SNGP 118.87 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.1%)
SSGC 44.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.2%)
TPLP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
TRG 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
BR100 14,295 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.21%)
BR30 40,063 Increased By 130.9 (0.33%)
KSE100 139,476 Increased By 269.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 42,679 Increased By 76.3 (0.18%)
Palm slides on weak rival oils, concerns over rising output, stocks

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 11:36am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a second session on Monday, tracking weak rival edible oils, while concerns over rising output and inventory levels also pressured prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 31 ringgit, or 0.73%, to 4,242 ringgit ($1,005.69) a metric ton at the midday break.

Crude palm oil traded lower due to weakness in the Dalian and the soyoil market during Asian hours, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“Rising production and stock levels could be seen as weighing down on market sentiment as well,” he said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.61%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.89%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.32%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose after the U.S. reached a deal with the European Union and may extend a tariff pause with China, easing concerns that potentially higher levies would limit economic activity and impact fuel demand.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Cargo surveyors estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-25 to have fallen between 9.2% and 15.2% from a month earlier.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, remained unchanged against the U.S dollar.

Palm oil may test support at 4,211 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 4,161 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

