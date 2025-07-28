BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
BOP 13.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
DCL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
DGKC 174.97 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.51%)
FCCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.85%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GCIL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.31%)
HUBC 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
MLCF 83.35 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.22%)
NBP 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.41%)
PAEL 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
PPL 168.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.71%)
PREMA 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
PRL 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.26%)
SNGP 118.75 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.99%)
SSGC 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.33%)
TPLP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
TRG 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,304 Decreased By -21 (-0.15%)
BR30 40,065 Increased By 133.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 139,452 Increased By 244.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 42,671 Increased By 67.8 (0.16%)
Markets

India bonds dip as wary traders sell before US, domestic cenbank policy

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 11:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds fell in early deals on Monday, as traders nervously sold debt ahead of rate decisions by the United States and Indian central banks, and as the market lacked fresh positive cues to spur buying.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.3603% as of 10:35 a.m. IST, compared with Friday’s close of 6.3505% and up nearly 8 basis points since last week.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Indian bond yields continued to rise after Friday’s selloff, when Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s commentary in an interview with the Financial Express trimmed rate cut bets in the market.

“Investors expecting an August rate cut are shedding positions after the Governor’s comments on Friday, so the selling pressure is expected to continue,” a trader at a state-run bank said.

“6.38% is a key technical level for the 10-year benchmark this week.”

Traders will closely eye any change in the RBI’s inflation and growth forecasts to gauge its interest rate trajectory, they said.

The RBI is set to announce its policy decision on August 6.

Focus is also on the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, due on Wednesday, in which the central bank is widely expected to keep the rates unchanged, traders said.

US yields have also hurt sentiments in the domestic market.

The US 10-year bond yield was at 4.3899% in Asian hours, having risen nearly 6 basis points since last week.

Indian government bonds

