BML 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
BOP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 82.39 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.28%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
DGKC 174.70 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.35%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.68%)
HUBC 151.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.28%)
NBP 126.01 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.22%)
PAEL 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 169.05 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.04%)
PREMA 41.06 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.69%)
PRL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
SNGP 118.60 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.86%)
SSGC 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.3%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.36%)
TREET 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 55.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,376 Increased By 51.1 (0.36%)
BR30 40,153 Increased By 221.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 140,064 Increased By 856.4 (0.62%)
KSE30 42,853 Increased By 250.4 (0.59%)
Markets

Risk boost from US-EU trade deal of little help to Indian rupee as outflows persist

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 08:26am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed on Monday, with any support from improved risk sentiment after a trade deal between the European Union (EU) and the U.S. likely to be capped by persistent foreign portfolio outflows.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 86.48-86.51 range versus the U.S. dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 86.5150.

Global stocks rose and the euro firmed after the weekend deal between the EU and the U.S., which set the import tariff on most EU goods at 15% - half the rate initially threatened.

Asian currencies traded mixed, while the dollar index was at 97.6.

The U.S.-EU trade pact is expected to reduce trade-related uncertainty in a week dominated by central bank policy decisions and the U.S.’s August 1 deadline for trading partners to strike deals.

Washington has already signed similar framework accords with Britain, Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, India’s trade minister told Reuters last week that the country is also hopeful of reaching a deal with the U.S. that includes “special and preferred treatment”.

Alongside these, monetary policy meetings in the U.S., Japan and other economies will be in focus this week.

While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, ANZ said it will watch for “tweaks to the language” in the Fed’s statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for clues on possible rate cuts in September.

Over the week, traders expect the rupee to hover between 86.20 and 86.80-86.90, with a slight depreciation bias given the persistent outflows from local stocks.

Foreign investors have net sold Indian equities worth about $750 million so far in July, reversing three months of inflows.

Indian rupee

